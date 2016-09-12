Home » World »  Papal commission steps up work to educate church about abuse

On: 9/12/2016By Carol Glatz , In: World
  • Father Charles Lachowitzer, vicar general and moderator of the curia in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, hugs an abuse survivor after a news conference to announce a settlement in St. Paul, Minn., in this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo. Pope Francis has decided that national bishops' conferences should choose an appropriate day on which to pray for the victims of sexual abuse. (CNS photo/Dave Hrbacek, The Catholic Spirit)
  • Marie Collins, a clerical sexual abuse survivor from Ireland and a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, poses for a photo during a conference on child protection in Rome in this July 9, 2014, file photo. Collins is among commission members who are scheduled to address recently appointed bishops at Rome training seminars. (CNS photo/Carol Glatz)
  • Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, a psychologist and member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, greets Andrew Collins, David Ridsdale and Peter Blenkiron at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in this March 3, 2016, file photo. The three men said they were child sex abuse victims in Australia. Pope Francis has decided that national bishops' conferences should choose an appropriate day on which to pray for the victims of sexual abuse. (CNS photo/Tony Gentile, Reuters)
  • Michael Hoffman, a sex abuse survivor, and his mother, Mary Ellen Hoffman, pray during a Mass of atonement for sex abuse, at Holy Family Parish in Chicago in this Sept. 15, 2012, file photo. Pope Francis has decided that national bishops' conferences should choose an appropriate day on which to pray for the victims of sexual abuse. (CNS photo/Karen Callaway, Catholic New World)
  • A sign stands at the entrance of a healing garden on the grounds of Holy Family Church in Chicago in this June 9, 2011, file photo. The garden was created as a place of prayer and healing for survivors of clerical sexual abuse, their families and the greater Catholic Church. Pope Francis has decided that national bishops' conferences should choose an appropriate day on which to pray for the victims of sexual abuse. (CNS photo/Karen Callaway, Catholic New World)
  • Students from St. Mary of the Woods School pray during a service in observance of National Child Abuse Prevention month in Chicago in this April 15, 2016, file photo. Pope Francis has decided that national bishops' conferences should choose an appropriate day on which to pray for the victims of sexual abuse. (CNS photo/Karen Callaway, Catholic New World)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Members of the pope's commission for child protection, including an abuse survivor, have been speaking with new bishops and major Vatican offices as part of a mandate to develop and educate the church about best practices.

Pope Francis also approved the establishment of a day of prayer for survivors of abuse, but decided it will be up to each nation's bishops' conference to decide when the memorial should be held, according a press release Sept. 12 from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

Members of the pontifical commission have spoken recently with officials at the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, as well as at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, which trains priests for service in the Vatican's diplomatic corps.

Pontifical commission members, who were in Rome in early September, were also set to address the Congregation for Clergy and to speak at seminars for recently appointed bishops; the training seminars are organized by the Congregation for Bishops and the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Marie Collins, a commission member and survivor of clerical abuse, was scheduled to be one of a number of commission members to address the Sept. 11-18 session of what is commonly referred to as "new bishops school."

