Countries bordering Nigeria help those displaced by Boko Haram

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CNS) -- When aid worker El-hedji Gombe Abba was growing up, very little happened on the road that runs through Niger's Diffa region into the city, but nowadays people fleeing Boko Haram violence form a seemingly endless line along it.



"This is a new and terrible way of life," Abba told Catholic News Service in a Sept. 8 telephone interview from Diffa, the regional capital of a territory of 600,000 people situated close to Niger's border with Nigeria.



Abba, who is in his mid-30s, works for a nongovernmental organization called Demi-E, which partners with Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. bishops' international aid and development agency, in helping local and displaced people in the region.



Michael Stulman, CRS regional information officer for West and Central Africa, told CNS in a Sept. 7 telephone interview from Diffa that the agency has prioritized helping those affected by Boko Haram violence.



More than 20,000 people have been killed in attacks by Nigeria-based Boko Haram, and some 2.6 million people have been forced to flee their homes. The conflict that began seven years ago in Nigeria has spilled into Niger, Chad and Cameroon, all of which have joined Nigeria in fighting the Muslim militant group.



Abba said people making their way to Diffa set up temporary shelters at the side of the road, "where it is safer than many other places."



