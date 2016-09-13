Home » Nation »  God specializes in second chances, NCCW convention hears

God specializes in second chances, NCCW convention hears

On: 9/12/2016By Victoria Arthur , In: Nation
  • Kim Padan of Danville, Ill., sings during the Sept. 10 closing Mass of the National Council of Catholic Women convention in Indianapolis. Some 700 women from across the country attended the convention of the organization that was founded in 1920. (CNS photo/Sean Gallagher, The Criterion)
  • Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Ky., president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, gives the homily during the Sept. 10 closing Mass of the National Council of Catholic Women convention in Indianapolis. (CNS photo/Sean Gallagher, The Criterion)

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- At an early age, Judy Hehr suffered sexual abuse. As a senior in high school, she lost her mother without warning to a heart attack. She spiraled into drug and alcohol addiction, battled an eating disorder, "broke every commandment" and contemplated suicide.

But on Sept. 9, the Wisconsin mother of four and radio host electrified an audience of hundreds with her personal witness to God's abounding mercy during a presentation at the 96th annual convention of the National Council of Catholic Women.

She said she wanted listeners to know that God specializes in second chances.

"God has given me a new heart, and he has turned my mess into a message," said Hehr, who now travels the country as a motivational speaker.

Born Catholic, Hehr said her family never missed Mass on Sundays or holy days when she was growing up. But she felt there was something missing.

"I had religion. ... I had rules. ... I had tons of regulations. But I did not have a relationship with Jesus," she said during an impassioned talk.

She admitted it was "difficult to see God" as she endured abuse by those she should have been able to trust. "As I continued to grow, I was starving to be known and to know, starving to love and be loved."

With the death of their mother, Hehr and her five siblings left the church.

"My mother was that one who knew me and loved me," she recalled. "I didn't know about Mary yet."

