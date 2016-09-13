God specializes in second chances, NCCW convention hears

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- At an early age, Judy Hehr suffered sexual abuse. As a senior in high school, she lost her mother without warning to a heart attack. She spiraled into drug and alcohol addiction, battled an eating disorder, "broke every commandment" and contemplated suicide.



But on Sept. 9, the Wisconsin mother of four and radio host electrified an audience of hundreds with her personal witness to God's abounding mercy during a presentation at the 96th annual convention of the National Council of Catholic Women.



She said she wanted listeners to know that God specializes in second chances.



"God has given me a new heart, and he has turned my mess into a message," said Hehr, who now travels the country as a motivational speaker.



Born Catholic, Hehr said her family never missed Mass on Sundays or holy days when she was growing up. But she felt there was something missing.



"I had religion. ... I had rules. ... I had tons of regulations. But I did not have a relationship with Jesus," she said during an impassioned talk.



She admitted it was "difficult to see God" as she endured abuse by those she should have been able to trust. "As I continued to grow, I was starving to be known and to know, starving to love and be loved."



With the death of their mother, Hehr and her five siblings left the church.



"My mother was that one who knew me and loved me," she recalled. "I didn't know about Mary yet."



