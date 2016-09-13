Mother Teresa upheld as the human face of eternal hope at U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (CNS) -- St. Teresa of Kolkata was described as the human face of eternal hope who embodied the founding principles of the world body during a program honoring her canonization.



The saint also offers an enduring example of what the U.N. can achieve, said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Holy See's permanent observer to the United Nations, one of the speakers during a Sept. 9 event that marked her canonization five days earlier in Rome.



Friends, colleagues and ambassadors from the countries most closely associated with Mother Teresa's lifetime of ministry recounted the saint's efforts during the program, "Leaving No One Behind: Mother Teresa's Enduring Message for the International Community Today."



Mother Teresa was perhaps the first person since St. Francis of Assisi who was considered saintly by people of so many countries and religions, Archbishop Auza said.



Other presenters contrasted Mother Teresa's diminutive stature with her large hands and can-do attitude. Former U.N Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar introduced the founder of the Missionaries of Charity religious order to the General Assembly in 1985 as "the most powerful woman in the world."



Alan Sears, president of ADF International, a co-sponsor of the event, said Mother Teresa used joy as a net to catch souls and demonstrated courage by giving up her anonymity to speak out for those who could not.



