Liturgy marks 350th anniversary of first Mass in Vermont by French

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (CNS) -- In 1666, Jesuits celebrated the first Mass at the site of the French-established Fort Saint Anne, Vermont's oldest European settlement.



Today, the site is on Isle La Motte in Lake Champlain in the state's northwest corner. Scores of worshippers gathered Sept. 11 at the outdoor chapel at St. Anne's Shrine on the site for a Mass commemorating the anniversary.



Capt. Pierre La Motte built the fort as a defense against the Mohawks in the area. The Jesuits also erect the first chapel in Vermont on the site.



From that day to today, the celebration of the Eucharist "has been part of our lives in this great state," Bishop Christopher J. Coyne of Burlington, Vermont, said in opening the Mass.



He also acknowledged the significance of the date of the Mass, Sept. 11, asking worshippers to remember victims of all war and terrorism as the nation commemorated and mourned the terror attacks on the United States 15 years earlier.



The liturgy was a votive Mass for peace.



Jesuit Father Michael Knox, director of Martyrs' Shrine in Midland, Ontario, explained that the founding of Fort Saint Anne occurred during a moment of the history of the Jesuits in New France that could be declared a proverbial renaissance for the mission.



