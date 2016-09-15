Report says legalizing marijuana would be windfall for cannabis industry

A law enforcement officer is seen in 2010 pulling marijuana plants out of the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California. If voters legalize marijuana in California Nov. 8, the cannabis industry can expect sales to increase to $6.5 billion by 2020, a new cannabis industry marketing report predicts. (CNS photo/Fresno County Sheriff's Office via EPA)

SAN FRANCISCO (CNS) -- If voters legalize marijuana in California Nov. 8, the cannabis industry can expect sales to increase to $6.5 billion by 2020, a new cannabis industry marketing report predicts.



Cannabis investors can expect 18.5 percent sales growth a year in California if Proposition 64 passes, according to "The State of Legal Marijuana Markets," published by New Frontier Data and ArcView Group. The 2016 report says: "Legalization of cannabis is one of greatest business opportunities of our time and it's still early enough to see huge growth."



In 2015, medical marijuana sales in California were $2.7 billion, the study noted.



The California Catholic Conference, the public policy arm of the state's bishops, has officially taken "no position" on the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana. However, the conference notes the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches the use of drugs except on strictly therapeutic grounds is a "grave offense," and the Vatican Pontifical Council for Health Care Ministry in 2001 stated that the use of cannabis is "incompatible with Christian morality."



Meanwhile, a just-released Colorado study of the effects of legalization found marijuana-related traffic fatalities increased 62 percent from 71 to 115 people from 2013 to 2015, youth use increased 20 percent and adult use increased 60 percent based on questions about past-month use.

