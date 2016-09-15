How the response to 9/11 affected Christians in the Middle East

Washington D.C. (CNA/EWTN News) -- On the 15th anniversary of the World Trade Center terror attacks, we shouldn't overlook how Middle Eastern Christians have suffered from the unintended consequences of U.S. post-9/11 foreign policy, says one expert.



"The U.S. Catholic bishops, in their statement after the Sept.11 attacks, made it clear that the response has to be a response that brings more peace for all, not just greater security for U.S. citizens," said Maryann Cusimano Love, an international relations professor at the Catholic University of America.



U.S. Catholics must see themselves as part of "a global Church, and that as followers of Christ, the Prince of Peace, He came to bring peace for all, not for a narrow band," she told CNA.



The day marked the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, when 19 men affiliated with the terror group Al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial flights and directed three of the airplanes straight into the two World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



The fourth hijacked flight crashed near Somerset, Pa. and was reportedly headed for the U.S. Capitol building. Almost 3,000 perished in the attacks.



In response, the U.S. began the "War on Terror" shortly after with the invasion of Afghanistan to defeat the Talibanin 2001, and then the War in Iraq in March, 2003.



