Sept. 11 victims honored in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON -- On the evening of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, dozens of people holding brightly lit candles gathered around the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in South Boston to pray and remember those lost in the attacks.



They had processed from the nearby Chapel of Our Lady of Good Voyage following a Mass for Peace, Healing, and Justice.



The Mass and prayer service were a collaborative effort by the South Boston-Seaport Catholic Collaborative's Good Samaritan Ministry; the Massachusetts 9/11 Fund; and the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes organization -- a group that memorializes fallen service members, assists families of the fallen, and provides returning veterans with aid.



The group was established in 2010 and is responsible for the memorial in South Boston, which was completed this year and serves as a tribute to those who died while in service to the United States.



Dozens of people attended the Mass and prayer service, including firefighters, police officers, members of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes organization, and parishioners of the chapel.



The Mass was celebrated by pastor Father Steven Madden, while the homilist was Father John Connolly, a parochial vicar in Dorchester and a chaplain for the Boston Police Department.



