New report shows U.S. Catholics have negative, limited views of Islam

Chicago Archbishop Blase J. Cupich visits with a couple during a June 27 Catholic-Muslim dinner in Bridgeview, Ill. A Georgetown University research group found Catholic perceptions of Islam can tend to be negative or limited. (CNS photo/Karen Callaway/Catholic New World)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In grappling with the issue of Islamophobia, a Georgetown University research group conducted an examination of conscience of sorts by looking at Catholic perceptions of Islam and how these views may have been influenced by Catholic news outlets and publications.



The results are a mixed bag, showing how Catholics often have negative or limited views about Islam, but also giving catechists, church leaders and Catholic journalists a starting point for the work ahead, according to the study's author, Jordan Denari Duffner.



Duffner, a research fellow at Georgetown University's Bridge Initiative, which studies Islamophobia, presented results of the report, "Danger and Dialogue: American Catholic Opinion and Portrayals of Islam," Sept. 12 at the university.



The report, based on a survey of 1,027 people polled between April 9-15, 2015, is available at http://bridge.georgetown.edu. Some of its key findings show:



-- Nearly half of Catholics can't name any similarities between Catholicism and Islam.



-- When asked about overall impression of Muslims, three in 10 Catholics admit to having unfavorable views.



-- Catholics are less likely than the general American public to know a Muslim personally.

