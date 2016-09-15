Emma Thompson and Renee Zellweger star in a scene from the movie "Bridget Jones's Baby." The Catholic News Service classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/Universal)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Typically, romantic comedies do not revolve around characters our youth-crazed culture tends to dismiss as middle-aged. "Bridget Jones's Baby" (Universal) is a charming exception.



An over-40 heroine and her two mature suitors prove more than capable of combining love and laughter to life-affirming effect.



Fifteen years after British writer Helen Fielding's klutzy diarist first popped up on movie screens, she resurfaces in a scenario that renders her endearing indeed. In "Bridget Jones's Diary" and its 2004 sequel, Bridget's awkwardness and cringe-worthy antics drove the humor; we were asked to mock and cheer for her at the same time.



Though still quite clumsy -- and despite the fact her relative wantonness will make some viewers wince -- Bridget is easier to root for now because she's comfortable in her own skin. Her self-awareness has evolved into self-understanding, which in turn triggers deeper empathy and a more durable feeling of goodwill.



Bridget (Renee Zellweger) has no love interest to celebrate with on her 43rd birthday, and plans with friends have fallen through. But being alone in her London flat does not maker her appear pathetic. Her job producing a major TV news show is a source of satisfaction and she's enriched by her relationships with work mates and a diverse set of friends. Still, she longs for a husband and family.

