Anger, distrust with candidates may find voters snubbing presidential ballot

In a combination photo, U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is seen Sept. 9 and U.S Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is seen Sept. 14. (CNS photo/Brian Snyder/Mike Segar, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Campaign 2016 is shaping up to be one where voters are not so much supporting one candidate or another as casting a ballot against a candidate they find intolerable.



Or they may not vote for president at all.



Underlying anger and deep-seated distrust of government -- and the major party candidates -- are at the root of one of the most tumultuous presidential campaigns in memory.



How well that anger and distrust are addressed in the seven weeks until Election Day will likely determine who occupies the White House come Jan. 20, a panel of political observers said during a Sept. 13 discussion hosted by Georgetown University's Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life.



Polling shows that more than half of expected voters say they are voting against Democrat Hilllary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump, Jerry Seib, Washington bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal, told the forum. It's a phenomenon that Seib said he found unprecedented in his years of covering Washington politics.



"Cynicism is so high. It's the age we live in," Seib said.



But Seib found it even more notable that a significant number of voters have said they would vote for neither major party nominee, choosing instead to focus on down-ballot races for Congress, state legislatures and local offices.

