Faith, high school coach play role in Paralympian's journey to Rio

U.S. Paralympian Brian Siemann, far left, competes with other athletes Sept. 14 in the the Men's 800m - T52/53 event at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Siemann is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High in Lawrenceville, N.J. (CNS photo/Simon Bruty, EPA)

TRENTON, N.J. (CNS) -- When Brian Siemann came into the world, he did so with three sisters.



He was also the only one of the quadruplets who lost a third of his blood when he was six days old due to hospital negligence, leaving him paralyzed him from the waist down. It would have been easy to wilt under such devastation, but the Siemann family had a weapon to fight the depression.



Faith.



Now 26, the 2008 graduate of Notre Dame High in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is at the Paralympics -- his second -- in Rio de Janeiro.



"Going to church and having a constant in terms of knowing you can turn to God and rely on his support when you're going through trying times is a calming presence," Siemann said from his Illinois home before leaving for the Sept. 7-18 Paralympics.



He said although he has turned to God a lot over the years, he prefers to keep his faith more private.



"A lot of times you hear an athlete do well and they thank God, which I think is very important," Siemann said. "But I prefer the quieter moments, where you're sitting and reflecting and being thankful for the opportunities you've been provided, and not taking them for granted. That's really important to me."

