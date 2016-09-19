High stakes for religious freedom, free speech seen in U.S. election

Participants recite the rosary during a religious freedom rally June 27 at St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip, N.Y. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz, Long Island Catholic)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CNS) -- With every passing U.S. election cycle, First Amendment and religious freedom-minded voters and watchdogs might be tempted to think, "This is the election that will most matter in our lifetimes."



But as recent years have brought a wave of religious liberty court battles and the federal contraceptive mandate infringing on an array of operations by church entities -- along with a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy to be filled -- 2016 might be a seminal electoral year.



"I have been doing this 25 years, and I don't recall the same level of concern," said Mark Harrington, executive director of the Ohio-based Created Equal, a nonsectarian pro-life organization, who spoke with Catholic News Service about the upcoming religious liberties landscape in light of the presidential campaign.



Harrington pointed out he was part of an audit in 2009 by the Internal Revenue Service following comments he made about one of the presidential candidates. He said he speaks as a private individual when he asserts that he worries about the pace at which federal government has been chipping away at freedom of speech and religious liberties under the current administration.

