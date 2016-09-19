CatholicTV to broadcast Mass for veneration of St. Padre Pio

WATERTOWN -- On Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. EDT, the CatholicTV Network will broadcast live the Mass from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross on the Feast of St. Padre Pio. The Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, is part of a relic tour of the heart of St. Padre Pio in the Archdiocese of Boston. This is the first time a major relic of St. Padre Pio has left Italy.



St. Padre Pio (1887-1968) was an Italian priest of the Capuchin Order of the Friars Minor. He is best known for his piety and charity and for receiving the stigmata. Padre Pio was canonized in 2002.



Friday night's Mass will begin at 7pm ET and will be broadcast live on CatholicTV's cable channels, Apple TV, Roku, and mobile applications, and online at CatholicTVLIVE.com. The saint's relic will be present for veneration at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross all day until midnight.



The full schedule of sites where the relic will be available for veneration is:



Wednesday, Sept. 21



9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Immaculate Conception, Lowell. Veneration will be held throughout the day with Mass at noon.



7 p.m.-midnight at St. Leonard's Church, North End of Boston. Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by veneration until midnight.



Thursday, Sept. 22



9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Archdiocese of Boston Pastoral Center, Braintree. Veneration will be held throughout the day with Mass at noon.



7 p.m.-midnight at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston. Spanish Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by veneration until midnight.



Friday, Sept. 23 (The Feast of St. Padre Pio)



9 a.m.-midnight at The Cathedral of the Holy Cross, Boston. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m., followed by veneration throughout the day. Cardinal O'Malley will also celebrate Mass at 7 p.m., followed by veneration until midnight.