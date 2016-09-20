Bishop, other leaders call for peace, unity after attack in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (CNS) -- One day after a knife-wielding man injured nine people at a shopping mall near St. Cloud, Bishop Donald J. Kettler called for prayers for those impacted by the violence.



"Please join me in praying for the victims of last night's mall attack, for our first responders & for peace and unity in our community," the St. Cloud bishop said via his Twitter account Sept. 18.



A man was fatally shot by an off-duty officer after stabbing nine people at the Crossroads Center mall in Waite Park Sept. 17. He was later identified as Dahir Adan, 22, who had worked as a security guard for one of the stores in the mall, according to news reports. Adan was a member of the local Somali community.



St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said the attacker reportedly made references to Allah during the attack, and the FBI was investigating the incident as a possible terrorist act.



During a Sept. 18 news conference in St. Cloud, several local Somali-American leaders denounced the attack, offered condolences to the victims and their families, and called for ongoing efforts on behalf of peace and unity in the community.



"We condemn what happened in the strongest words we can possibly use," said Abdul Kulane, a graduate of St. John's University in Collegeville and leader in the Somali community. "We strongly condemn any terroristic action in America or around the world. ... We don't believe in violence."



