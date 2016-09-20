Religious leaders praise Patriarch Bartholomew as a great ecumenist

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Patriarch Aphrem II of the Syriac-Orthodox Church wait for the arrival of Pope Francis for an interfaith peace gathering at the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy, Sept. 20. The peace gathering marks the 30th anniversary of the first peace encounter in Assisi. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

ASSISI, Italy (CNS) -- As leaders of dozens of religions gathered in Assisi for dialogue and prayers for peace, they honored Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople as an exemplar of one who is so deeply rooted in his own religious tradition that he can reach out to others without fear.



Jewish, Anglican and Catholic leaders paid tribute to Patriarch Bartholomew as he was about to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his enthronement as spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians. Pope Francis was scheduled to participate in a celebratory luncheon for the patriarch Sept. 20 in Assisi.



The Assisi celebrations Sept. 18-20 were organized by the Rome-based Community of Sant'Egidio, the Diocese of Assisi and the Franciscan friars.



In a formal meeting hall at the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi Sept. 19, the leaders praised Patriarch Bartholomew as an ecumenist, theologian and leading religious defender of God's creation.



Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury presided over the tribute to the patriarch, and Cardinal Walter Kasper, former president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, gave the main talk, highlighting how "with great tact in difficult situations" the patriarch "always helped to overcome complicated twists and turns with the grand dexterity of a 'pontiff,' that is, a builder of bridges."

