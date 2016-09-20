Church unity with a global focus: lessons from 'bishop school'

Bishops at the canonization Mass of the Martins Fr Grossi and Sister Maria on October 18 2015 in St Peters Square. Photo credit: Martha Calderon CNA 10 18 15

Vatican City, Sep 20, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- The Vatican holds a special seminar series each year for new bishops to help them learn their new role.



Among these new bishops was Bishop Ruben Tierrablanca Gonzalez, the vicar apostolic of Istanbul.



For him, the seminar had a singular focus. It “teaches all of us bishops to look at the Church in its entirety,” he told CNA.







“The seminar mostly focuses on one, reiterated issue: we must understand that the Church is simply one,” Bishop Tierrablanca recounted. “We, the bishops of local Churches, are not called to merely focus only on our local Churches, while not taking care of other situations. We are called to look at the entire Church.”



A Franciscan originally hailing from Mexico, Bishop Tierrablanca has lived in Istanbul since 2003. He was appointed apostolic vicar for Istanbul in April.



He came to Rome for the annual seminar for new bishops Sept. 10-18.



The annual gathering of newly appointed bishops in Rome is “a meeting to reconfirm our union with Rome, and to understand that the Church is always the Church, no matter where local communities are,” the bishop explained.







The schedule of the seminar was quite tight: three meetings per day, plus an audience with Pope Francis Sept. 16.





