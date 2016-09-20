New Jersey bishops add voices to opposition of 'deceptive' abortion ad

Archbishop John J. Myers of Newark, N.J., president of the New Jersey Catholic Conference, is seen in this 2014 file photo. The Catholic bishops of New Jersey have added their voices to those of other Catholic Church leaders around the nation in opposing an abortion advocacy ad campaign by a group calling itself Catholics for Choice. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

TRENTON, N.J. (CNS) -- The Catholic bishops of New Jersey have added their voices to those of other Catholic Church leaders around the nation in opposing an abortion advocacy ad campaign by a group calling itself Catholics for Choice.



The organization placed full-page ads Sept. 12 in the print editions of more than 20 local and national publications, including Politico, the Nation, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Dallas Morning News and La Opinion.



In New Jersey, the ad ran in The Star-Ledger and The Record (of Bergen County). Digital advertising also was included in the campaign, which featured a statement by a young woman who claimed to be Catholic and who condoned abortion.



The ad aimed to portray the public funding of abortion as a social justice issue.



"Catholics have the same freedom as other citizens in making choices, said Newark Archbishop John J. Myers, who is president of the New Jersey Catholic Conference. "They also have the duty to follow a well-formed conscience, a conscience formed not by fad or personal convenience, but by Catholic teaching."



"Catholic faith and teaching have condemned abortion since the earliest days of the Church. Every unique human life begins at conception," he said in a Sept. 16 statement. "Every unborn human being shares with every other member of the human family a basic moral right to life."

