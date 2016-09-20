Religious organizations play major role in caring for migrants, refugees

UNITED NATIONS (CNS) -- Religious organizations and local faith communities are longtime key providers of efficient, effective, compassionate aid to migrants and refugees, speakers said at a U.N. program Sept 19.



The work of these groups is an example to the international community, they said, and should be the basis of new partnerships among nations, international organizations and faith-based organizations.



"From time immemorial, people from a wide range of faith traditions have given special attention to the needs of migrants and refugees," said the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The response by Catholic institutions to the needs of large groups of people on the move is guided by the rich body of Catholic doctrine and tradition developed over two millennia, he said.



Cardinal Parolin delivered the keynote address at a forum that considered "Responsibility and Solution Sharing: The Role of Religious Organizations in Responding to Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants."



The side event was held in conjunction with the U.N. Summit on Large Movements of Migrants and Refugees and sponsored by the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, with the International Catholic Migration Commission and Caritas Internationalis.



