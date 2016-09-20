Violence 'now part of the American way,' says archbishop after shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CNS) -- A shooting rampage late Sept. 16 that left a West Philadelphia resident and the shooter dead, plus two police officers and three civilians wounded, drew a strong response from Archbishop Charles J. Chaput.



"Combine easy access to guns with a culture that breeds resentment, self-focus, personal license and contempt for human life and the law, and what you get is what happened over the past weekend: the terrible shootings of innocent people by Nicholas Glenn and others," Philadelphia's archbishop said Sept. 19.



The Philadelphia Police Department said Glenn, 25, was armed with a single semiautomatic handgun and several clips of ammunition when he went on a shooting spree as he walked calmly through a West Philadelphia neighborhood that Friday night.



He shot Philadelphia Police Sgt. Sylvia Young six times, but she survived thanks to her bulletproof vest. Then apparently at random, Glenn shot and wounded two people in a neighborhood bar then shot a couple sitting in their car, one of whom, identified as 25-year-old Sara Salih, died from her injuries.



Pursued by numerous officers, Glenn retreated to an alley where he exchanged gunfire, wounding University of Pennsylvania security officer Eddie Miller. Glenn was killed in the exchange.



Archbishop Chaput in his statement condemned the ease with which residents can acquire guns, but pointed to deeper issues at work in such incidents of violence.



