Mexican proposals on same-sex marriage unite many Catholics, evangelicals

Thousands march against the legalization of same-sex marriage and to defend their interpretation of traditional family values Sept. 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Organizers plan a similar protest march Sept. 24 in Mexico City. (CNS photo/Reuters)

CUERNAVACA, Mexico (CNS) -- Several thousand protesters marched peacefully in this city just south of Mexico City, voicing displeasure with a presidential proposal to enshrine same-sex marriage in the Mexican Constitution.



Signs at the march spoke of supporting traditional families -- mother, father and children -- and opposing sex education in schools. Promotional materials for the march said, "Don't mess with my children." The discourse among marchers also turned tough, especially when the topic touched on plans in the president's proposal to portray diverse family units, including same-sex couples, in textbooks and educational materials.



"I don't want this ideology to poison the mind of my daughter," said Jaime Vargas, a truck driver and father of a preschool-age daughter. He called President Enrique Pena Nieto "an enemy of the homeland" for introducing the same-sex marriage legislation. "We'll block the schoolhouse doors to stop this if we have to."



The president's proposal to expand the rights of same-sex couples and promote more positive portrayals of such families has set off a firestorm in conservative and some Catholic circles in Mexico, along with a backlash.

