Justice, respect are essential for peace, patriarch says

Pope Francis embraces Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople during an ecumenical prayer service with religious leaders in the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy, Sept. 20. The pope and other religious leaders participated in the service that marked the 30th anniversary of St. John Paul II's Assisi interfaith peace gathering. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

ASSISI, Italy (CNS) -- The richness of the diversity found within humanity and in the created world at large is something that must be respected and never destroyed, said Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople.



"Peace comes from mutual knowledge and cooperation," the patriarch told Pope Francis and hundreds of other religious leaders Sept. 20 at the end of an interreligious peace meeting in Assisi.



"In these years, we can again see ethnic, religious and cultural majorities sense their respective minorities as alien bodies, dangerous for their integrity, as something to be marginalized, expelled and sometimes, unfortunately, annihilated," said the patriarch. "We witness minorities that close themselves in their own ghettos out of fear of disappearance, fearful of comparisons, too often turning to violence.



"This is discouraging, it causes mass migration," he said, and it creates problems in promoting a welcoming attitude toward and solidarity with immigrants.



Justice is crucial for bringing peace to those suffering due to war and poverty as well as for the care for the environment, "which is the work of God for believers, but also a common home for everyone," the patriarch said.

