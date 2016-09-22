Candidates, party platforms differ on need to act on climate change

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- August's torrential rains that caused catastrophic flooding in southern Louisiana have convinced Robert Gorman that it's time to think about being ready the next time the floods hit.



Gorman, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, Louisiana, has been discussing with his wife pre-emptive steps to take before the water rises. While their home wasn't damaged in August, the Gormans are getting prepared should an unpredictable downpour affect their neighborhood.



Catholic Charities is among numerous agencies still responding to the immediate needs of families displaced by the storm, which dropped up to 31 inches of rain in some locales.



Louisiana is increasingly becoming prone to flooding, meteorologists and climate scientists have said. Its location on the Gulf Coast exposes it to strong hurricanes such as Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and surrounding areas in 2005. A conference hosted by the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese in 2009 heard from a scientist member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change who, Gorman recalled, described how climate change would subject the state to more intense periods of monsoon-like rains followed by times of drought.



