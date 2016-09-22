Jerusalem archbishop: Christian unity, Mideast situation are priorities

JERUSALEM (CNS) -- The new apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said he would focus on listening to the priests and people of the diocese to better understand the pastoral issues.



In a Sept. 21 news conference before his official entrance into Jerusalem, Archbishop Pizzaballa told journalists the diocese faces many challenges similar to those of the church in other parts of the world, including divisions within family life and young people's disenchantment with the church. But he said the local church also is concerned with problems affected by the Middle East political situation, such as the influx of refugees, foreign workers and migrants in Jordan and Israel, many of whom are Christian, as well as issues of family reunification and an acute shortage of housing.



"The church is very much involved with the problem of refugees in Jordan," said the archbishop, who served as Franciscan custos of the Holy Land for 12 years prior to his appointment as administrator by Pope Francis.



He also said there is a need for an administrative reorganization of the patriarchate, with new checks and balances, which is one of the reasons an apostolic administrator was appointed rather than a new patriarch at this time.



