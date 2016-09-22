Sniffing out a good bishop: Improving the process is papal priority

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- To say a bishop "smells like his sheep" is considered high praise today and is one of the top characteristics Pope Francis says he wants in bishops and candidates for the position of guiding a diocese.



But like many of the other traits Pope Francis says he is looking for, there is no foolproof smell test and, in fact, a variety of sheep with varied scents are present in most dioceses.



Pope Francis' instruction -- almost a plea -- to the world's apostolic nuncios Sept. 17 to "cast the nets" wider when identifying potential new pastors for a diocese and his continuing discussion with his international Council of Cardinals about "the spiritual and pastoral profile necessary for a bishop today" make it clear that providing good shepherds for every diocese is a responsibility the pope takes seriously.



While the pope makes the final decision, the task of identifying, scrutinizing and proposing candidates to him is a burden shared by regional groups of bishops, the leadership of bishops' conferences, the nuncios and either the Congregation for Bishops, the Congregation for Eastern Churches or the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.



