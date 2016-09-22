Don't use media to lie, hurt, frighten, pope tells journalists

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Journalists must not foment fear when covering issues or events such as forced migration due to war or famine, Pope Francis said.



While criticism and exposing wrongdoing is "legitimate and, I would add, necessary," reporters must never let their words become "a weapon of destruction" against people or nations, he told representatives of Italy's national association of journalists. About 400 people attended the audience in the Apostolic Palace Sept. 22.



Despite the major shifts in how news is produced and distributed, journalists who follow professional standards "remain the mainstay, a fundamental element for the vitality of a free and pluralist society," the pope said.



Journalists have a great responsibility in writing what is in some ways "the first draft of history," in deciding what news goes out, he said, and, "this is very important," in spreading an interpretation of events to people.



Being honest, respectful and professional is especially crucial for journalists because "their voice can reach everyone, and this is a very powerful weapon," he said.



If a person is unjustly slandered, "he can be destroyed forever," the pope said. Criticism is certainly legitimate and needed, for example when "denouncing wrongdoing, but this must always be done respecting others, their life and loved ones."



