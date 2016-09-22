Refugee crisis another hot-button issue in a campaign full of them

Young people displaced by violence are seen Sept. 7 at a camp in Sittwe, Myanmar. If the world's "displaced" people, both refugees and internally displaced people, were counted as one country, those 65 million people would place 22nd on the world rankings, between France and the United Kingdom. (CNS photo/Nyunt Win, EPA)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- If the world's "displaced" people -- both refugees and internally displaced people -- were counted as one country, those 65 million people would place 22nd on the world rankings, between France and the United Kingdom.



What then does a country without refugees do about those countries where refugees have fled because of war, economics, natural disasters, terror, religious or political oppression, or the threat of starvation?



In mid-September, President Barack Obama said the United States would increase the number of refugees it settles, from 85,000 to 110,000 in fiscal year 2017, beginning Oct. 1 -- a move that was, predictably, lambasted by his political opponents in Congress.



Even the increase, if it actually happens -- Obama won't be president next year -- represents just 1.77 percent of all currently displaced people in the world, or 0.35 percent of the U.S. population of 325 million.



Resettling a group of people roughly the same size as the population of Peoria, Illinois, or Lansing, Michigan, has become yet another hot-button issue in a political season filled with them.

