Amid communist rule, a Catholic university opens in Vietnam

Cathedral in Hochiminh Vietnam. Photo credit: howtogoto Shutterstock CNA

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sep 21, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- After 40 years, the first Catholic Church-operated university opened in Vietnam since the advent of communism in the country.



"The institute aims to enhance theological knowledge and competence among all priests, religious and laypeople," Bishop Joseph Dinh Duc Dao, rector of the institute, said at the opening ceremony according to UCA News.



There have not been Church-run schools in the country since 1975, when communist rule took over the country.



In 1954-1955, Vietnam was split between the North, which was ruled by communists, and the South, which had a Catholic president. For a 300-day period during that time, called Operation Passage to Freedom by the United States Navy, free movement was allowed between the (then) two countries. During that period, hundreds of thousands of people fled North Vietnam to South Vietnam, including many Catholics who feared persecution under the communist rule of the north, and felt safe under the Catholic president in the south.



However, after the fall of Saigon in the South at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975, the country was reunited under communist rule, and Catholics lost many of the freedoms they had sought, including control of or involvement in education.

