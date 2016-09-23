A'Kempis Circle -- women supporting women

The a'Kempis Circle of Wellesley extends a hearty invitation to women of all ages and interests to share its joy of coming together to support one another. The a'Kempis Circle was founded over 100 years ago by three Boston school teachers who could not continue to teach if they married.



The circle meets at Mount St. Vincent in Wellesley, the residence of the Sisters of Charity of Halifax, who generously give meeting rooms to the circle to meet on the first Saturday of the month, October through May.



A typical meeting day begins with a 10:00 a.m. Mass in the chapel, followed by a social gathering with refreshments; and a conference or discussion period led by a guest priest in Madonna Hall.



After lunch, a short second conference or discussion is held before ending the day at 2:30 p.m. There is also an opportunity for confession.



Upcoming meetings are: Saturday, Oct. 1 with Father Robert Regan, SJ; Saturday, Nov. 5 with Father Matthew Williams, Office for the New Evangelization of Youth and Young People.



For more information, please contact Brenda McIntyre at 617-277-7945 or Ann Nickerson at 617-699-6143.