Bishop Allue celebrates two anniversaries

Retired auxiliary Bishop Emilio Allue celebrated Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury on Sunday, Sept. 18. Pilot photo/Patrick E. O'Connor

Retired auxiliary Bishop Emilio Simeon Allue, SDB celebrated two anniversaries at St. Theresa of Avila Parish in West Roxbury where he presently resides. It was on Sept. 17, 1996, together with his also retired episcopal twin, Bishop Francis X. Irwin, that Bishop Allue was ordained an auxiliary of the archdiocese. On Dec. 22 he will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of his priestly ordination which was in Rome and at the Pontifical Salesian University Chapel.



Bishop Allue was born in Huesca, Spain on Dec. 18, 1935. He attended Don Bosco College and Seminary in Newton, N.J. where he received his B.A. in 1959, followed by a term of practical training at Don Bosco High School in Patterson, NJ. His perpetual profession in the Salesian Congregation took place on Sept. 8, 1959.



From 1962 to 1969, he undertook theological studies at the Salesian Pontifical University in Turin and Rome. He was ordained on Dec. 22, 1966 as a member of the Salesians of St. John Bosco. He received a Licentiate in Sacred Theology in 1969.



Returning to the United States, he became a naturalized American citizen on Oct. 4, 1974. In 1981, he subsequently earned a Ph.D. at Fordham University, studying the History of Christianity.



During his priestly service with the Salesians he served at Salesian Minor Seminary in Goshen, N.Y.; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, New Brunswick, N.J.; St. Kieran Church, Miami, Fla.,1989; Marian Shrine, West Haverstraw, N.Y.,1992; and Mary, Help of Christians Parish, New York, N.Y.,1995.



As bishop he served as regional bishop in both the West and Merrimack Regions; and as vicar for Hispanics of the archdiocese. As a member of the Salesian order whose members, following the lead of St. John Bosco, have a special calling to youth ministry, Bishop Allue has followed that call during his years as auxiliary bishop celebrating the sacrament of confirmation across the archdiocese.



During his jubilee Mass, the homily was delivered by Msgr. William Helmick, pastor of St. Theresa of Avila Parish. Also attending were auxiliary Bishop Peter Uglietto and two fellow Salesians priests who concelebrated.



Msgr. Helmick outlined the breadth of Bishop Allue's priestly and episcopal service in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and here in the archdiocese. Speaking of his more than eight years of residence in retirement at St. Theresa, Msgr. Helmick noted, "he celebrates a daily Mass, he hears confessions on the weekends; he readily helps those in need of good and sound advice; ...he is one who never says 'no' when asked to help."



Concluding his homily Msgr. Helmick thanked the bishop for his service in his native tongue: "Muchissimas gracias por todo."



Following the Mass the parish offered a reception, where the bishop greeted parishioners and well-wishers in the school hall.