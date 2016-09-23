From Cardinal Seán's blog

'On Saturday (9/10) evening I was happy to join our group of Boston pilgrims who have been visiting Rome.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

As I mentioned last week, I am currently in Rome for meetings and activities connected with the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and the C-9 Council of Cardinals.



As I left off last week, the Commission for the Protection of Minors was in the midst of our meetings, which went from Thursday afternoon through Sunday. We had a very productive session and the work of the commission goes on. In this gathering we addressed the Day of Prayer for survivors and victims of sexual abuse that the different bishops' conferences are working to implement, the Holy Father's Motu Proprio "As a Loving Mother," and the upcoming launch of our new web page. Meanwhile, we continue to give trainings for bishops' conferences and other Church leaders.



In fact, this week we were involved in trainings for the Congregation for the Clergy with Cardinal Beniamino Stella and his staff. Marie Collins, a member of the commission who is also a survivor, gave a beautiful testimony; Father Hans Zollner spoke about questions of formation in seminaries; I gave a general talk on the work of the commission and some of the issues around child protection; and finally Msgr. Robert Oliver, the secretary of the commission, was there to answer questions around issues of Canon Law.



We had a very good session, and after the introductory talks, there was a question and answer period with the members of the congregation.



New bishops

