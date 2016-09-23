Byung-hun Lee, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ethan Hawke, Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Vincent D'Onofrio and Martin Sensmeier star in a scene from the movie "The Magnificent Seven." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/MGM)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- A chivalrous parable that showcases self-sacrificing heroism, "The Magnificent Seven" (Columbia) can be read as illustrating, in microcosm, Catholic theology's theory of a just war.



Essentially, that teaching holds that, just as an individual has the right to self-defense, so too a community or a nation is justified in using the minimal amount of force necessary to repel unwarranted aggression.



Yet, if director Antoine Fuqua jaunty Western is a tale about righting an egregious wrong, it's also an exercise in unrestrained and creative death-dealing. As such, its steady stream of mayhem will undercut its pretentions to morality in the eyes of at least some grown moviegoers.



Set in 1879, Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk's script loses little time in introducing us to a villain we can love to hate or in felling his first innocent victims.



Ruthless gold-mining mogul Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard) has decided he wants the land on which the frontier town of Rose Creek stands for his own. So, with his private army of thugs at his back, he breaks into the local church -- where the citizenry busily debates what to do about him -- and the killing in cold blood soon commences. Once it ends, he threatens the survivors with a similar fate unless they sell out to him for a pittance.

