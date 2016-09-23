Mass celebrates Little League champions' 'talent, joy, sportsmanship'

The Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Champion team members and coaches pose with Father Clarence F. Rumble, pastor of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, N.Y., holding baseball, during a reception held in their honor after Mass at the church. Father Clarence is pastor to most of the team members and coaches. (CNS photo/Chuck Haupt, Catholic Sun)

ENDWELL, N.Y. (CNS) -- When this year's Little League World Series champs returned home, dozens of law enforcement, fire and emergency vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring led them through the welcoming crowd in Endwell.



Vehicles with family members were just ahead of the bus carrying the Maine-Endwell Little League players the day after they emerged victorious in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Mid-Atlantic Region champions beat the Asia-Pacific Region champions 2-1.



Thousands came out to greet them that day, Aug. 29, including Father Clarence F. Rumble of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, pastor to most of the team and coaches.



In the days following their triumphant return, the team appeared with the New York Mets and New York Yankees, as well as the Binghamton Mets.



But their welcome to Mass celebrated by Father Rumble at Holy Family Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S., was different. Six of the 11 players and all of the coaches are parishioners.



As Mass started, Father Rumble mentioned the day -- 15 years since the "darkest of days in history" -- which he noted happened before the team members were born.



"One event was tragic and one is celebratory! Today during this Mass of thanksgiving, we rejoice in this team's accomplishments on and off the field," he said.

