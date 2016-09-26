Too much order in the Supreme Court? No thrills in upcoming docket

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington is seen in this 2014 file photo.(CNS/Jonathan Ernst, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The expression "in like a lion out like a lamb" turns on its head when comparing the end of the Supreme Court's last term to the start of its new one Oct. 3.



The end of the court's last term ended with a flurry of decisions on high-profile cases on abortion, immigration and contraception that had the rapt attention of Catholics and the general public alike.



But as the court readies for its next term -- always on the first Monday in October -- that same sense of urgency is nowhere in sight. The court will take its usual load of about 80 cases, but it is not taking on cases likely to entice massive crowds to the building's white steps with placards and megaphones.



"In previous years I've said: 'What a blockbuster year we have ahead.' But this year, not so much," said Caroline Fredrickson, president of the American Constitution Society, during a Supreme Court overview Sept. 21 at the National Press Club in Washington.



Fredrickson and other panelists said a key factor to the lackluster cases on tap this term is because the court is still not functioning at full capacity since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia Feb. 13.

