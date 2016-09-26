Group of Catholic advisers named for Trump's presidential campaign

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The campaign of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced Sept. 22 that it has formed a group of Catholic leaders to advise him "on those issues and policies important to Catholics and other people of faith in America."



A news release said the Catholic Advisory Group "is a key element of the Faith and Cultural Advisory Committee to the campaign."



The 34-member group includes two former U.S. ambassadors to the Vatican, Francis Rooney and Jim Nicholson; former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum; Joseph Cella, founder of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast; Mary Matalin, former counselor to Vice President Dick Cheney; several members of Congress; Lisa Bourne, a journalist with LifeSiteNews; and a number of pro-life leaders, including Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, Janet Morana, co-founder of the Silent no More Campaign; and Father Frank Pavone, national director of the Priests for Life.



Catholic News Service received no immediate reply to two email queries sent to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign asking if that campaign had assembled a similar group of Catholic advisers.



