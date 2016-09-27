Pope Francis endorses Mexican bishops on family marches

MEXICO CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis' endorsement of pro-family marches made headlines in Mexico, taking by surprise people who saw his speeches in the country in February as being critical of a conservative Mexican church hierarchy.



"Today Pope Francis has filled us with joy, he has said a few words ... so that all those working in favor of the family feel heartened and comforted," Mexico City Cardinal Norberto Rivera Carrera said at Mass Sept. 25.



The National Front for the Family estimated 215,000 protesters, coming from all corners of Mexico, marched in Mexico City, where a city government at odds with the local archdiocese has approved same-sex marriage laws and the decriminalization of abortion over the past decade. Local officials put the number of protesters at 19,500, while a smaller number attended a counter protest ending at the iconic Angel de la Independencia monument, which city officials lit up the night before in rainbow colors.



Reciting the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sept. 25, Pope Francis said he was "very happy to associate myself with the bishops of Mexico in supporting the commitment of the church and civil society on behalf of the family and of life, which in this time require special pastoral and cultural attention throughout the world."



