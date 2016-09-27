Benedictine archabbot was at golf legend's bedside when he died

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Benedictine Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki of St. Vincent's Archabbey in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, was with Arnold Palmer when the golfing great died Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh.



It wasn't the first time Archabbot Nowicki had visited Palmer that day. Palmer, 87, was in a hospital awaiting a heart operation scheduled for Sept. 26. "I went to say a prayer and give him a blessing. About an hour after I'd departed, I got a call" that Palmer's health was failing rapidly, the archabbot told Catholic News Service in a Sept. 26 telephone interview.



Even though Palmer was a lifelong Presbyterian, he'd had a relationship with St. Vincent's spanning more than 50 years, when Archabbot Nowicki himself was in the high school at the archabbey.



Palmer did not let denominational differences deter him. "Arnie sort of appealed to everyone. There were no barriers, race, color, creed -- those were things that never entered into" his mind, Archabbot Nowicki said. "He was welcoming to everybody and treated everyone with tremendous warmth and respect." Palmer came with his wife on occasion to the archabbey's 7:30 a.m. Sunday Mass.



