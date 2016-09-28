Home » World »  Shimon Peres, known for efforts to achieve peace, dies at 93

Shimon Peres, known for efforts to achieve peace, dies at 93

On: 9/28/2016By Judith Sudilovsky , In: World
  • Former Israeli President Shimon Peres is pictured in a 2014 photo. Peres, who dedicated himself to the work of achieving peace during the last years of his life, died Sept. 28 at age 93. (CNS photo/Abir Sultan, EPA)
  • Pope Francis and former Israeli President Shimon Peres arrive for an invocation for peace in 2014 at the Vatican Gardens. Peres, who dedicated himself to the work of achieving peace during the last years of his life, died Sept. 28 at age 93. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Francis welcomes former Israeli President Shimon Peres during their 2014 meeting at the Vatican. Peres, who dedicated himself to the work of achieving peace during the last years of his life, died Sept. 28 at age 93. (CNS photo/ L'Osservatore Romano via EPA)
  • Pope Francis embraces former Israeli President Shimon Peres during an invocation for peace in 2014 at the Vatican Gardens. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • Pope Benedict XVI and Israeli President Shimon Peres walk in the garden of the presidential palace in 2009 in Jerusalem. Peres, who dedicated himself to the work of achieving peace during the last years of his life, died Sept. 28 at age 93. (CNS photo/Oded Balilty, Reuters)
  • Israel's President Shimon Peres greets Pope Francis during a 2014 welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. Peres, who dedicated himself to the work of achieving peace during the last years of his life, died Sept. 28 at age 93. (CNS photo/Baz Ratner, Reuters)

JERUSALEM (CNS) -- One of the last ceremonies in which former Israeli President Shimon Peres participated as a public figure took place in the Vatican Gardens in June 2014, the last month of his presidency. Along with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he planted an olive tree at the invitation of Pope Francis.

The evening of peace prayers and the tree planting had been initiated by the pope following his pilgrimage a month earlier to the Holy Land, where he met with both men, and just weeks after American-sponsored peace talks had foundered.

At the meeting, Peres, who died Sept. 28 at 93, called the act of making peace a "holy mission."

"I was young. Now I am old," media reports quoted him as saying after the ceremony. "I experienced war. I tasted peace. Never will I forget the bereaved families -- parents and children -- who paid the cost of war. And all my life I shall never stop to act for peace, for generations to come. Let's all of us join hands and make it happen."

At the Vatican Sept. 28, Pope Francis said Peres' death renewed his "great appreciation for the late president's tireless efforts in favor of peace. As the state of Israel mourns Mr. Peres, I hope that his memory and many years of service will inspire us all to work with ever greater urgency for peace and reconciliation between peoples."

