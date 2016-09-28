Shimon Peres, known for efforts to achieve peace, dies at 93

JERUSALEM (CNS) -- One of the last ceremonies in which former Israeli President Shimon Peres participated as a public figure took place in the Vatican Gardens in June 2014, the last month of his presidency. Along with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, he planted an olive tree at the invitation of Pope Francis.



The evening of peace prayers and the tree planting had been initiated by the pope following his pilgrimage a month earlier to the Holy Land, where he met with both men, and just weeks after American-sponsored peace talks had foundered.



At the meeting, Peres, who died Sept. 28 at 93, called the act of making peace a "holy mission."



"I was young. Now I am old," media reports quoted him as saying after the ceremony. "I experienced war. I tasted peace. Never will I forget the bereaved families -- parents and children -- who paid the cost of war. And all my life I shall never stop to act for peace, for generations to come. Let's all of us join hands and make it happen."



At the Vatican Sept. 28, Pope Francis said Peres' death renewed his "great appreciation for the late president's tireless efforts in favor of peace. As the state of Israel mourns Mr. Peres, I hope that his memory and many years of service will inspire us all to work with ever greater urgency for peace and reconciliation between peoples."



Thanks for signing up!