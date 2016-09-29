In Minnesota, Christian-Muslim dialogue turns strangers into neighbors

Muslim and Christian women. Photo credit: Photographeeeu Shutterstock CNA

St. Cloud, Minn., Sep 28, 2016 National Catholic Register.- In the aftermath of the mall stabbing of nine people by a Somali-Muslim Sept. 17 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Muslims called on their friends at the Greater St. Cloud Area Faith Leaders and others for support.



Leaders from various faiths came together to pray and strategize a sensible reaction to the violence. They emerged from their meeting ready to show a united front to a community whose racial-cultural stress points where under heavy pressure.



This wasn’t just a crisis response, but the fruit of almost two years of ongoing Muslim-Christian dialogue.



“It has allowed us to build bridges in the past, and it seemed natural that we would have conversations and stand in solidarity when this happened,” said Kathy Langer, director of social concerns for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and a member of the Greater St. Cloud Area Faith Leaders group. “We’re friends, so of course we could talk about next steps.”

