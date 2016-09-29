US bishops say Amoris Laetitia is deeper than 'myopic' commentaries

Marriage. Photo credit: Ivan Galashchuk via wwwshutterstockcom CNA 10 14 15

Washington D.C., Sep 29, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- The United States bishops have said that Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation on love in the family, Amoris laetitia, was well-received among local Catholics and has had a broader focus than is sometimes recognized.



Among the dioceses and Catholic organizations that had responded to a survey organized by the U.S. bishops, “many noted that the exhortation had been well received by Catholics in the United States and that the emphasis on accompanying marriages and families was particularly appreciated,” the bishops’ report said.



“It was noted that media reports and commentaries have tended at times to present a myopic view of Amoris Laetitia, with interest in only a few topics out of a broad range covered in the exhortation, and that this has sometimes presented a challenge to the proper reception of the document,” the bishops added.



The Pope’s document, known as a post-synodal apostolic exhortation, was published April 8. It follows two global gatherings of bishops at Synod on the Family held at the Vatican in 2015 and 2016.



At the request of Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, the U.S. bishops surveyed bishops and leaders of national Catholic organizations to gauge the reception and implementation of the exhortation in their nation. Responses came from 59 dioceses and 18 national organizations.

