Father Gabriel Troy, pastor of St. Mary of the Annunciation, Cambridge is pictured with brother priests and local civic officials at inauguration of the 'new Scully Square' in Cambridge. Pilot photo/Patrick O'Connor

CAMBRIDGE -- Inaugurating the sesquicentennial celebrations of the parish, priests and people of St. Mary of the Annunciation in Cambridge gathered for the dedication of the "Father Thomas Scully Square" just outside the parish church. Father Scully was the first pastor of the Cambridge parish and was himself an interesting man. He was a chaplain during the Civil War, a promoter of education and temperance as well as the founding pastor. Further events are planned for the anniversary, and the parish will be featured as the cover of the 2017 edition of the Boston Catholic Directory.