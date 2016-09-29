Sister Disciples celebrate anniversaries

Sister Giovianna Fratelli, Sister Lucile Van Hoogmoed and Sister Luce Cornelio. Pilot photo/courtesy Sister Disciples of the Divine Master

Three members of the Sister Disciples of the Divine Master celebrated their anniversaries of religious profession at a special Mass at St Cecilia Church in Boston's Back Bay on Sept. 18. The jubilarians were Sister Giovianna Fratelli, PDDM (70 years); Sister Lucile Van Hoogmoed, PDDM (40 years); and Sister Luce Cornelio, PDDM (50 years). Central Regional Vicar, Father James A. Flavin was the principal celebrant of the Mass; he was joined by other priest friends of the sisters.



The sisters have four apostolates in the archdiocese: their Liturgical Apostolate Center at 43 West in downtown Boston; serving as staff at Regina Cleri, the archdiocese's residence for senior priests in Boston's West End; Bethany Chapel and the Gift Shop at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center, Braintree; and the recently added apostolate at Immaculate Conception and St. Jerome Parishes in Weymouth. The sisters who serve in various offices at the Pastoral Center will reside at the former rectory of Immaculate Conception Parish, as well as provide apostolic outreach in the Weymouth parishes. The sisters are also familiar to many in the archdiocese as they are regularly seen at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross assisting cathedral rector Father Kevin O'Leary and his staff for major archdiocesan celebrations.