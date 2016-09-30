Critics find dodgy ethics in 'three-parent baby' conception

Baby in parents arms. Photo credit: geliatida Shutterstock CNA

Washington D.C., Sep 29, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- The use of a technique to conceive a “three-parent baby” dodged U.S. law and, critics say, may further alter the relationship between parent and child.



“This fertility doctor openly acknowledged that he went to Mexico where `there are no rules’ in order to evade ongoing review processes and existing regulations in the United States,” said Marcy Darnovsky, PhD, executive director of the Berkeley, Calif.-based think tank Center for Genetics and Society.



“No researcher or doctor has the right to flout agreed-upon rules and make up their own. This is an irresponsible and unethical act, and sets a dangerous precedent.”



U.S. doctors worked in Mexico to avoid U.S. laws that ban the procedures.



They performed the treatment on a Jordanian woman to prevent her from passing on a genetic condition to her child. The condition, called Leigh Syndrome, would be fatal to children due to a defect in mitochondria, the cellular structures that generate energy from food.



The woman and her husband had suffered four miscarriages. One of the children died eight months after birth and another at six years of age.



The doctors took DNA from the mother’s egg and healthy mitochondria from a donor egg to create a new egg to be artificially fertilized. The doctors created five embryos and only one developed normally, BBC News reports.

