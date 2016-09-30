This pro-life policy has saved an estimated 2 million lives

Baby 1. Photo credit: Unsplash CNA

Washington D.C., Sep 30, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- As the Hyde Amendment turns 40 years old this week, a new report claims that it may have saved two million lives from abortion since it went into effect.



“Two million lives saved is reason to celebrate,” Chuck Donovan, president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute which produced the report, stated.



“The Hyde Amendment is popular not just with pro-lifers, but with a majority of Americans – people of diverse backgrounds and beliefs who all agree that forcing taxpayers to fund abortion is wrong.”



However, he added, the policy “is under unprecedented assault as its 40th anniversary approaches” and pro-lifers must defend it to see that it continues to save lives.



The Hyde Amendment, named after Congressman Henry Hyde (R-Ill.) who sponsored it, passed Congress in 1976 several years after the Supreme Court ruled that a woman had a legal right to an abortion. The policy prohibited taxpayer dollars – namely through federal programs for low-income women like Medicaid – from subsidizing abortions.



Current exceptions to the prohibition are for abortions performed in cases of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother.

