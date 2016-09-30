U.N. vote on nuclear-test ban spurs hopes that nations will ratify treaty

South Korean activists shout slogans as they hold up banners reading, "Government needs to prepare the Nuclear Road map for the nation," during a Sept 12 protest in Seoul against North Korea's fifth nuclear test. (CNS photo/Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The U.N. Security Council has brought new attention to a 20-year-old treaty that would ban nuclear weapons testing, but still has not gone into effect.



Advocates for nuclear disarmament, including the chairman of a U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops committee, praised the move, saying the time has come to enact the treaty and take additional steps to shrink the world's nuclear arsenals.



Security Council members adopted a resolution Sept. 23 urging nations that have not signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty, or CTBT, to do so. The vote was 14 in favor with Egypt abstaining.



As of late September, 183 nations had signed the treaty and 163 of them have filed ratification documents with the U.N., including the Holy See. The U.S. has signed the treaty but has yet to ratify it. On another front, the U.S. unilaterally halted its testing program in 1992.



The advocates want to see the treaty go into effect as soon as possible. Without a formal test ban in place, they said, testing by any nation could begin or resume at any time.



"One of the most important aspects of the resolution is that it brings the CTBT back to the forefront of debate and discussion both with the holdout states but also the international community," explained Kelsey Davenport, director of nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association in Washington and a University of Notre Dame graduate.

