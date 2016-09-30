Pope urges dialogue to end Georgian-Russian territorial stalemate

TBILISI, Georgia (CNS) -- Subtly acknowledging Georgia's ongoing territorial dispute with Russia, Pope Francis urged greater efforts to sow peace throughout the Caucasus region.



Shortly after arriving in Tbilisi at the start of his 16th foreign trip, the pope met privately with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili Sept. 30 and, with the president, he addressed a small gathering of civic leaders and members of the diplomatic corps outside the presidential palace.



In a nation where more than 230,000 people are still displaced by the ongoing Georgian-Russian dispute over control of South Ossetia, the pope said it was time to find a way for the displaced to return to their homes and for respect for the "sovereign rights" of each nation. Only Russia and a handful of other nations recognize the supposed independence of South Ossetia.



The theme the government and local church chose for the pope's visit Sept. 30-Oct. 1 was "pax vobis," "peace be with you."



Margvelashvili was more blunt than the pope. Georgia, he said, "is still victim of a military aggression on the part of another state: 20 percent of our territory is occupied and 15 percent of the population is displaced. Their homes were taken only because they are ethnically Georgian!"



