In Georgia, Pope says true peace is built on justice, mutual respect

Pope Francis arrives at the Tbilisi airport in Georgia Sept 30 2016. Photo credit: Alan Holdren CNA

Vatican City, Sep 30, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Pope Francis landed in Georgia Friday, telling leaders of the former Soviet republic that peace is urgent in today’s troubled world, and can only be achieved by the pursuit of justice and mutual respect for the sovereign rights of every nation.



After landing in Georgia Sept. 30, the Pope insisted that peaceful coexistence among all peoples and states in the region “is the indispensable and prior condition” for an “authentic and enduring progress.”



“This requires increasing mutual esteem and consideration, which can never lay aside respect for the sovereign rights of every country within the framework of international law,” Francis said.



He noted that in far too many placed in the world, there seems to be “a dominant way of thinking which hinders keeping legitimate differences and disagreements – which can always arise – within a climate of civilized dialogue.”



Promoting dialogue based on reason, moderation and responsibility is especially needed within the context of the current global climate, marked by violent extremism that “manipulates and distorts civic and religious principles,” subjugating them to “the dark designs of domination and death.”

