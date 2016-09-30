Survey: Catholics want businesses to cover contraception in health plans

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Two-thirds of people responding to a Pew Research Center survey -- including a majority of Catholics -- said it is appropriate that employers be required to provide health insurance coverage for artificial birth control even if employers object on religious grounds to its use.



The survey found Americans almost evenly split on two other issues that cross the religious liberty-civil rights/nondiscrimination divide: whether business owners with religious objections should be able to refuse services for same-sex weddings, and whether transgender people should use the restroom of the gender by which they currently identify or the gender into which they were born.



Specifically, 49 percent of respondents said business should be required to provide wedding-related services to same-sex couples, while 48 percent said business owners should be able to refuse such services.



Similarly, 51 percent of people felt that transgender people should be able to use the public restroom of the gender with which they currently identify, while 46 percent said they should use the restroom of their gender at birth.



"What we found was that on one issue, in the debate over the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, the public expresses a kind of consensus," said Greg Smith, associate director of research at Pew and co-author of the report.



