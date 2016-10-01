Unity and division: Ecumenical realities on display at papal Mass

Pope Francis greets the crowd before celebrating Mass at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct. 1. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

TBILISI, Georgia (CNS) -- At a papal Mass focused on two female saints, the longing for Christian unity and the painful reality of Christian division were strong undertones.



Celebrating Mass Oct. 1, the feast of St. Therese of Lisieux, Pope Francis also praised St. Nino, a woman who evangelized Georgia in the fourth century, is recognized as a saint by the Catholic Church and hailed by the Georgian Orthodox as "equal to the Apostles and the enlightener of Georgia."



A few thousand people -- including many expatriates living and working in Georgia -- attended the morning Mass, which was celebrated in a Tbilisi soccer stadium.



While the official theme of the pope's visit to Georgia was "Pax vobis" -- "Peace be with you" -- the caps and scarves handed out at the Mass and worn by most in the crowd said, "Ut unum sint," the Latin for "that all may be one."



The vast majority of Georgians are members of the Orthodox Church. Catholics, including Armenians, Chaldeans and members of the Latin-rite church, account for only about 2 percent of the population.



Vatican officials and people involved in Catholic-Orthodox relations had hoped that Georgian Orthodox Ilia II would send an official delegation to the Mass despite rules preventing the church's clergy from attending a non-Orthodox liturgy. In the end, however, no Georgian Orthodox bishops were present.

