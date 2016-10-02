Pope Francis blasts gender theory as the 'great enemy' of marriage

Pope Francis. Photo credit: Daniel Ibez CNA

Vatican City, Oct 1, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- In a lengthy, off-the-cuff speech in Georgia, Pope Francis said the world today is at war with marriage, and urged couples to fight against modern threats to the sacrament such as gender theory.



Speaking to Irina, a Georgian wife and mother who gave her testimony in front of Pope Francis and hundreds of priests, seminarians and religious Oct. 1, the Pope said “you mentioned a great enemy of marriage today: gender theory.”



“Today the whole world is at war trying to destroy marriage,” he said, noting that this war isn’t being fought with arms “but with ideas.”



There are “certain ideologies that destroy marriage,” he said. “So we need to defend ourselves from ideological colonization.”



Pope Francis spoke to priests, seminarians, religious and pastoral workers inside Tbilisi’s Church of the Assumption after celebrating Mass for the country’s tiny Catholic population on the second of his three-day visit to Georgia and Azerbaijan.



The Pope’s Sept. 30-Oct. 2 visit to the two countries, expected to largely focus on the topics of peace and interreligious dialogue, is seen as a conclusion of his Caucasus tour, following his visit to Armenia in June.

